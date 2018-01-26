Liverpool vs. West Bromwich live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online

Liverpool hosts West Bromich Albion on Saturday in the FA Cup fourth round, where each team is looking for a result and to avoid a rreplay. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Reds continue their FA Cup dream behind a clinical display in attack, with Roberto Firmino scoring twice. Liverpool 3, West Brom 0.