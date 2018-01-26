Liverpool vs. West Bromwich live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online

The Reds are the heavy favorite at home

Liverpool hosts West Bromich Albion on Saturday in the FA Cup fourth round, where each team is looking for a result and to avoid a rreplay. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Reds continue their FA Cup dream behind a clinical display in attack, with Roberto Firmino scoring twice. Liverpool 3, West Brom 0.

