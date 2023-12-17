Following Manchester City's draw to Crystal Palace, Liverpool have a chance to take control in the Premier League title race if they can defeat Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds are currently three points ahead of City in the table with a game in hand and can grow that lead to six points, while they will also be looking to boost their advantage over second-place Arsenal. While it feels like the best time to face Manchester United as the Red Devils have only won one of their last six matches and will also be without Bruno Fernandes due to suspension, but Jurgen Klopp is quite wary of the danger that United possess after their Champions League elimination.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"I never like when the headlines about United are not great before we play because it's like, 'OK, then it is the game where they can put everything right,'" Klopp said in his pre-match press conference. "The more bad things people say about them, the stronger they will show up. That is always the case. I don't like that."

Given the rivalry, Klopp is right that this is a game that Manchester United will be up for but at what point will United's injury list and the uncertainty around the club future prove to be too much? Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Fernandes and possibly Luke Shaw will all miss the match as Erik ten Hag is down to bare bones while United's top four hopes slip away.

Alejandro Garnacho has been the most consistent attacker for the Red Devils and they'll need him to step up yet again as Liverpool are now unbeaten in 10 straight Premier League games as Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have led the team. The midfield will be without Alexis Mac Allister which will make maintaining possession harder for the Reds but when United have lacked an identity lately, as long as Liverpool can play their game, they'll be able to secure the points. Even when the Reds are behind late they've found a way like Harvey Elliott's 91st-minute winner against Crystal Palace, and they'll be expected to do so Sunday.

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Dec. 17 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 17 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: NBC | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans.



NBC | Fubo (try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans. Odds: Liverpool -340; Draw +475; Manchester United +750

Klopp has called his Reds mentality monsters in the past but they'll need to show that again to stave off a bounce-back performance from Manchester United. The Red Devils have now fallen to seventh in the league, only scoring 18 goals this season. With Liverpool's improved defense allowing less than a goal per game, the Reds expected nothing less than three points.