Winless in four matches, Manchester City have a chance to turn things around by travelling to face Luton Town but the Hatters have been better than expected despite still sitting in the relegation zone. Luton held on as long as they could against Arsenal in a 4-3 loss while Manchester City were dominated by Aston Villa in a 1-0 loss. Rodri will return to the squad for City for this match and already through in Champions Leauge, they can wait until midweek to rotate.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Dec. 10 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 10 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Kenilworth Road -- Luton, Bedfordshire

: Kenilworth Road -- Luton, Bedfordshire TV: None| Live stream: Peacock

None| Peacock Odds: Luton Town +1100; Draw +500; Manchester City -475

Storylines

Luton Town: Rob Edwards is doing everything that he can to keep Luton in the Premier League as he has been able to get goal contributions out of Andros Townsend and Ross Barkley. Defender Alfie Doughty returned to the squad with a bang picking up two assists against Arsenal but if City leave space on the flanks, Doughty could cause them trouble too.

Manchester City: Getting Rodri and Jack Grealish back will be a boost for Pep Guardiola's men but it's also one that they shouldn't need in order to win this game. But when you take into account current form and the ever growing gap in the title race, City can't afford to drop points anywhere so the climb back to the top of the table begins here.

Prediction

Luton will try to keep things close in the first half but once City breaches their defenses the goals will keep coming. Pick: Luton Town 0, Manchester City 4