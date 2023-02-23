Barcelona will face Manchester United in a 2023 UEFA Europa League showdown on Thursday on Paramount+. The two European titans fought to a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou last week and now will go head-to-head again with a spot in the Round of 16 on the line. Barcelona was dropped down to Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group, but they are first in La Liga, while Man United finished second in their Europa League group and are third in the Premier League. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week.

Kickoff from Old Trafford in Manchester, England is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Manchester United vs. Barcelona odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Manchester United as the +126 (bet $100 to win $126) favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Barcelona as the +200 underdog. A draw is priced at +230 and the over-under for goals is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

How to watch Man United vs. Barcelona

Barcelona vs. Manchester Utd. date: Thursday, February 23

Barcelona vs. Manchester Utd. time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Barcelona vs. Manchester United

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the UEFA Europa League picks from SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Barcelona vs. Manchester United, Green is betting both teams to score for a -145 payout. These two clubs have combined to win a staggering 47 league titles in their respective countries and eight European championships.

The first leg delivered on the hype, with the two teams each taking 18 shots on the way to a 2-2 draw. Marcus Rashford found the back of the net and a Jules Kounde own goal accounted for the second Man United score, while Barcelona got goals from Marcos Alonso and Raphinha.

Both teams have scored in three of Barcelona's last four continental matches and seven of Manchester United's last 11 matches across all competition. In what should be a dramatic, back-and-forth match, Green is expecting another enthralling encounter between two teams in strong form. Stream the game here.

