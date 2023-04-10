Manchester City aim for their ninth consecutive win across all competitions when they host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash on Tuesday. Manchester City, who haven't lost since dropping a 1-0 decision to Tottenham in English Premier League play on Feb. 5, rolled past RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16. Bayern Munich went 6-0-0 in the group stage before easing past PSG in the first knockout round.

Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich money line: Man City -135, Bayern +340, Draw +290

Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich spread: Man City -0.5 (-140)

MC: The Citizens have outscored their opponents 31-3 during their winning streak

BM: FCB have gone four straight Champions League games without allowing a goal

Why you should back Manchester City

After settling for a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup against RB Leipzig, the Citizens dominated the second meeting at home. Man City cruised to a 7-0 victory in that contest, with Erling Haaland erupting for five goals. The 22-year-old Norwegian striker joined Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano as the only players ever to convert five times in a Champions League match.

Haaland, who leads the English Premier League with 30 goals, also is the top scorer in the UCL with 10 goals. Winger Riyad Mahrez is a distant second in scoring on the Citizens with three goals, one of which came against RB Leipzig in the first leg. Argentinian forward Julian Alvarez is the only other player on the club with multiple goals in the competition, while midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan converted in the 7-0 rout to get in the scoring column.

Why you should back Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will be without one of their top scorers as forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is sidelined with a knee injury. The 34-year-old scored his fourth goal of the competition in Bayern's 2-0 victory against PSG in the second leg of their Round of 16 knockout tie, tying him with Leroy Sane for the team lead. A 27-year-old winger, Sane is looking to break out of a slump during which he has converted just once in 12 matches across all competitions.

Forward Sadio Mane has recorded three goals during Champions League play, while defender Joao Cancelo leads all players in the competition with five assists, although the 28-year-old notched four of them with Man City before joining Bayern on loan at the end of January. Bayern have been stellar defensively during the competition, allowing a total of two goals -- both in a group-stage victory against Viktoria Plzen -- over their eight contests.

