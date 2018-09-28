Manchester City vs. Brighton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Manchester City hopes to leapfrog Liverpool into first place in the Premier League this weekend as the Cityzens host Brighton on Saturday. City is in second place with 16 points and a league-high 19 goals, while Brighton is in 13th place with five points.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

SportsLine Prediction

Prediction

City's at home, and don't let Liverpool's start to the season take away from what Pep Guardiola's team has done. Sure, the loss to Lyon in the Champions League is concerning, but this club is 5-1-0 in the league and could be top of the table before you know it. City 3, Brighton 0.