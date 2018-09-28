Manchester City vs. Brighton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
City is trying to keep place with first-place Liverpool
Manchester City hopes to leapfrog Liverpool into first place in the Premier League this weekend as the Cityzens host Brighton on Saturday. City is in second place with 16 points and a league-high 19 goals, while Brighton is in 13th place with five points.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine Prediction
Expert David Sumpter's Premier League picks are available each week on SportsLine.com, and his model has returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds. Who did he pick in this week's games? Click here for more.
Prediction
City's at home, and don't let Liverpool's start to the season take away from what Pep Guardiola's team has done. Sure, the loss to Lyon in the Champions League is concerning, but this club is 5-1-0 in the league and could be top of the table before you know it. City 3, Brighton 0.
