Manchester City vs. West Brom live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
City is in first in the Premier League while West Brom is 13th
Premier League leaders Manchester City visit West Bromwich Albion on Saturday in Premier League play as Pep Guardiola's side aims to remain in first place in the league. City averages a league-high 3.5 goals per game and is expected to be able the find the net plenty in this one.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (Not on TV in UK)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Sergio Aguero scores and so does Gabriel Jesus as City wins yet again. City 5, West Brom 0.
