Hello! Manchester United are out of the Champions League, Napoli and Copenhagen are in, and a few more teams will join those ranks as the group stage comes to a close today.

⚽ The Forward Line

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The inevitable finally happens

Manchester United's doomed Champions League campaign finally reached its natural conclusion yesterday with a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich. The result means the English side finish bottom of Group A, a feat they accomplished in notably underwhelming form through an uninspiring performance at Old Trafford. As James Benge writes, though, it also might have been their most competent performance in European play this season.

Benge: "They posed no great threat to Bayern Munich, tootling along in second gear having long since secured top spot in Group A. The minute they even approximated their collective quality they put their hosts to the sword, Harry Kane's elegant through ball finding Kingsley Coman to smash home the winner in the 71st minute. Still, at least United had not disgraced themselves this time around. There were no Andre Onana howlers. On only a handful of occasions were Bayern able to breeze through the space that should theoretically be occupied by a midfield. You would not have confused United's press with a carefully choreographed hunt, but at least everyone chased the ball with manic intensity."

The European exit arguably provides a reset button for Erik ten Hag this season, but the fixes are likely not short-term ones. United's run of 12 losses in 24 games may have come during an injury crisis, but it also suggests that the squad needs work, especially after their back line conceded 15 goals in six Champions League games. An air of uncertainty hangs over United, though. The incoming minority investor Jim Ratcliffe reportedly plans to install new leadership, and the European failure means Ten Hag sits in the hot seat yet again ahead of Sunday's league clash with Liverpool.

While United crashed out of Europe, Copenhagen advanced to the round of 16 after a 1-0 win over Galatasaray, and will play in the Champions League knockouts for the first time since the 2010-11 season. Napoli also secured passageway to the last 16 with a 2-0 win over Braga.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇫🇷 Crisis management

While United's never-ending crisis continued yesterday, Paris Saint-Germain hope to avoid such a fate when they face Borussia Dortmund today. It is not unfamiliar for PSG to be on the brink of elimination in the Champions League, as Jonathan Johnson notes, but the fact that their chances of qualifying for the next round are coming down to the last day is new territory.

Johnson: "Regularly securing qualification with games to spare, the Ligue 1 giants are not that unfamiliar with dropping into second spot behind the likes of a rival big name such as Barcelona in 2014, Real Madrid in 2015, Arsenal in 2016 or Manchester City in 2021. The difference between this year and those previous editions, though, is that a knockout stage berth was always more or less assured regardless of finishing first or second -- rarely have they been in a do or die situation like Wednesday in Group F where a draw might not be enough to go through."

The French champions are in the driver's seat in Group F because they currently sit second place and are playing the lone team that already booked their round of 16 spot, but are still in a precarious position. A draw will not be enough if Newcastle United beat AC Milan since the Magpies have the tiebreaker over PSG, so a win in Germany is the only option for Luis Enrique's side.

PSG will benefit from the fact that both Newcastle and Milan are struggling for form which makes a draw a very real possibility at St James' Park, but the Parisians have little to brag about in terms of their own performances. They have just two wins in five group stage games thus far, and have looked drab at multiple times during that stretch. That was very much the case on Matchday 5, when a last-gasp penalty meant they secured a 1-1 tie with Newcastle. PSG posted 32 shots that day but only put seven on target, so being clinical in attack will be crucial if the French champions want to secure passageway to the last 16 in routine fashion today.

🔗 Top Stories

🇪🇺 UCL rewind: Here are yesterday's scores and takeaways from the day's action, plus a closer look at United's woes and Ten Hag's performance, Real Madrid's perfect but chaotic group stage campaign, and Napoli's win over Braga.

🇮🇹 Chiellini retires: Legendary Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini retired yesterday, with his appearance with LAFC in Saturday's MLS Cup final the final game of his 23 year career.

🇹🇷 Play suspended: Professional soccer across Turkey was suspended after the MKE Ankaragucu president assaulted a referee over the weekend.

🤝 Trade alert: The NWSL announced a boatload of trades yesterday with a handful of clubs securing partial or full protection ahead of Friday's expansion draft.

🏆 Schedule set: The USWNT will face Mexico and Argentina in the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup after Monday's draw.

🇺🇸 MLS updates: The Columbus Crew's Wilfried Nancy talked about becoming the first Black coach to win MLS Cup with his former boss, Thierry Henry, while Darlington Nagbe and Aidan Morris relived the win on Morning Footy. Meanwhile, Charlotte FC hired Dean Smith as their next head coach.

🎧 Marsch's musings: On the first episode of CBS Sports Golazo Network podcast Call It What You Want, Jesse Marsch said the USMNT needs to pick up some statement wins during the Copa America to truly showcase the program's progress.

🎥 Must-see goal: USMNT players Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi played a crucial part in the buildup to PSV's goal yesterday, which allowed them to end their Champions League group stage campaign with a 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: More than 3.5 goals scored (+110) -- On a day in which PSG needs goals and Dortmund might take an interest in locking down first place in Group F, expect both sides to have an eye for goal. Kylian Mbappe will be counted on to ensure the French champions find themselves in the round of 16, while Dortmund can rely on several stars who have split the goalscoring efforts equally during the group stage.

-- On a day in which PSG needs goals and Dortmund might take an interest in locking down first place in Group F, expect both sides to have an eye for goal. Kylian Mbappe will be counted on to ensure the French champions find themselves in the round of 16, while Dortmund can rely on several stars who have split the goalscoring efforts equally during the group stage. Champions League: Newcastle United vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: AC Milan to win (+200) -- The Italians have been inconsistent this season, but they will be facing a Newcastle team in the midst of a major injury crisis and on the back of two lopsided loses. If there's any time to beat the usually sturdy side, it's now.

