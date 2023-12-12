The 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup group stage is set. The competition will feature 12 nations, divided into three groups, and will compete for the Gold Cup in February 2024. The 12 teams were split into four pots based on Concacaf ranking and 2022 Conmebol Copa America Femenina results. The United States, Brazil, and Canada were pre-seeded into the group, while the remaining teams were drawn into the groups. Fans can watch the Gold Cup tournament on Paramount+.

Take a look at which teams were split into the groups:

Group A

United States (A1)



Mexico

Argentina

Prelim Winner 3 (Guayana or Dominican Republic)

Group B

Brazil (B1)



Panama

Colombia

Prelim Winner 1 (Haiti or Puerto Rico)

Group C

Canada (C1)



Costa Rica

Paraguay

Prelim Winner 3 (El Salvador or Guatemala)

Group unknowns

After a lengthy qualifying process with the 2023 Road to Concacaf W Gold Cup, which included 34 participating Concacaf member associations, the final 12 teams will kick off the tournament on Feb. 20, with the final set for March 10. Six nations will compete for the final three spots remaining across the three groups.

Haiti, Guatemala, Guyana, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, and Puerto Rico will have a final chance to make an appearance during the Gold Cup. They compete for a spot in the tournament during a preliminary single-game elimination round on Feb. 17.

Group A will feature the winner of Guyana and Dominican Republic, Group B either Haiti or Puerto Rico, and either El Salvador or Guatemala will feature in Group C

Toughest group

The honors might be split between Group A and Group B. Group A will feature two national teams that were undefeated throughout all competitions in 2023 between the United States and Mexico. Group B has the 2022 Copa American Femenina champions Brazil and tournament runners-up Colombia. Each of the four teams has regional ties and rivalries and will make for an intriguing head-to-head.

What's next

The Gold Cup is set to take place across two states, four cities, and venues. California (Los Angeles, Carson, San Diego) and Texas (Houston) will play hosts to the tournament with the final on March 10 played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. Fans can watch all the action on Paramount+.