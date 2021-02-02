Manchester United tied the Premier League record for most goals scored in a single match with a nine-goal shellacking of Southampton on Tuesday. The Red Devils gave a Saints side that was eventually brought down to nine men a 9-0 defeat, and United scored five times after the 68th minute.

There have been three 9-0 games in Premier League history. Southampton has been on the losing end of two of them this season. The Saints were walloped, 9-0, by Leicester City back in October.

It was United that brought the first 9-0 score line to the Premier League back in 1995, when they defeated Ipswich Town by that margin on March 4. The goal scorers at the time was a 23-year-old Roy Keane, Mark Hughes, Paul Ince and a 23-year-old Andy Cole, who bagged five on his own.

While it's history for Manchester United, it's another day to forget for Southampton supporters. The Saints' lopsided loss to Leicester City inspired a Twitter account that would note whenever a broadcaster would mention that beatdown during any Southampton match. Naturally, whoever runs the account was, let's say, less than thrilled to see this all happening again.

In other words, not only are Manchester United responsible for two-thirds of the Premier League's 9-0 wins, and Southampton are responsible for two-thirds of the Premier League's 9-0 losses, and now the display name of that account reflects that.

Along with putting nine past their opponents, United became just the second team to have seven different scorers (Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James) in a single match, as Opta notes.

If there's any consolation for Southampton supporters, it's the knowledge that, statistically speaking, there's absolutely no way this could happen a third time.