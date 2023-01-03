Manchester United can't afford to slip up when they host Bournemouth on Tuesday at Old Trafford in an English Premier League match. The Red Devils (10-2-4) can strengthen their hold on their top-four spot and keep pace with those at the top by beating the struggling Cherries. United are fourth in the EPL table and can open up a five-point lead on No. 5 Tottenham with a victory. They are also just four points behind Manchester City, while Bournemouth are in 15th place in the EPL standings. The Cherries (4-4-9) are trying to avoid being sent back down to the Championship, where they spent the past two seasons. They sit just four points above last-place Southampton as the season nears its halfway point.

Man U vs. Bournemouth spread: United -1.5 (-140)

Man U vs. Bournemouth over/under: 3.5 goals

Man U vs. Bournemouth money line: United -430, Bournemouth +1100, Draw +490

MAN: The Red Devils have nine clean sheets in their past 13 in all competitions

BOU: The Cherries have allowed 18 goals in their past 10 in all competitions

Why you should back Manchester United



The Red Devils have been almost unstoppable since losing to Brentford and Brighton by a combined 6-1 in their first two league matches. They are 17-2-3 in all competitions since then, including a 3-1 victory against Arsenal that is the Gunners' only loss of the season. They have scored 12 goals over their past five games in all competitions. The last time these teams met, the Red Devils took a 5-2 victory at Old Trafford, partly thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes. All three remain crucial pieces for Manchester United.

Rashford has six goals, Martial has three and Fernandes has two, and they have a combined seven assists. Christian Eriksen (five assists) should see that they get plenty of opportunities against a Cherries defense that has allowed a league-high 36 goals. Bournemouth have conceded a stunning 26 goals in eight road matches, going 1-2-5.

Why you should back Bournemouth

The Cherries have failed to score in three straight games, but they scored seven goals over their previous two matches and are due for a breakthrough. They beat Everton 3-0 in a league match and 4-1 in the League Cup before the World Cup break. Kieffer Moore (four goals), Philip Billing (four) and Dominic Solanke (three) are all capable scorers, though Billing's status is unclear because of a hip problem. Bournemouth have had some trouble on both ends, but they have been efficient with their shots. They have put 39.6% on target, second-best in the league.

They have scored just 18 goals and have struggled on the back line, but 19th-place Wolves held United scoreless for 75 minutes on Saturday. The Red Devils could take this match a little bit for granted with FA Cup and League Cup matches coming up over the next week. This is the time of year for upsets, and with Man U lacking a truly ruthless striker, the Cherries might build a wall in the back and hope to score a goal on the counter.

