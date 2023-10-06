Who's Playing

Brentford @ Manchester United

Current Records: Brentford 1-4-2, Manchester United 3-0-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: NBC Universo

Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Manchester United will be playing at home against Brentford at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Old Trafford. Manchester United is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The odds favored Manchester United last Saturday, but luck did not. They fell just short of Crystal Palace by a score of 1-0.

Meanwhile, Brentford has not won a game since August 19th, a trend which continued on Sunday. Neither they nor Nottingham Forest could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Brentford's goal came from Christian Norgaard at minute 58, while Nottingham Forest's was scored by Nicolás Domínguez in the 65th.

Manchester United has been struggling recently and they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-0-4 record this season. Admittedly, the team was facing some tough opposition over that stretch, including 3-1-0 Arsenal (Manchester United's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 58.7% over those games). Meanwhile, Brentford's draw on Sunday left them with a 1-4-2 record.

Manchester United skirted past Brentford when the teams last played back in April 1-0. Will Manchester United repeat their success, or does Brentford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manchester United is a solid favorite against Brentford, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -148 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester United has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Brentford.