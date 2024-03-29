Manchester United will continue their push toward a top-four finish in the English Premier League when they square off against Brentford on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford. The Red Devils enter Matchweek 30 in sixth place in the Premier League table with 47 points. They are nine points behind fourth-place Aston Villa and six behind fifth-place Spurs. Meanwhile, Brentford are trying to avoid relegation. The Bees sit in 15th place with 26 points, five points above the relegation zone.



Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Red Devils are +130 favorites (risk $100 to win $130) in the latest Brentford vs. Manchester United odds, with the Bees the +185 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in your Manchester United vs. Brentford picks or any other Premier League predictions, you must see what SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark with his soccer picks, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also has been hot recently as well, going 8-4 with his last 12 soccer picks for a profit of 2.2 units.

Now, Sutton has broken down Brentford vs. Manchester United from every angle and identified his picks and Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester United vs. Brentford:

Brentford vs. Manchester United money line: Man Utd +130, Brentford +185, Draw +270

Brentford vs. Manchester United over/under: 3.5 goals

Brentford vs. Manchester United spread: Man Utd -0.5 (+115), Brentford +0.5 (-145)

MUN: André Onana is tied for second in the Premier League in clean sheets (eight).

is tied for second in the Premier League in clean sheets (eight). BRE: The Bees have been dispossessed 204 times, the fewest in the EPL.

Brentford vs. Manchester United: See picks here

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils are coming off arguably their best performance of the season. Prior to the international break, Erik ten Hag's club earned a 4-3 victory in extra time over rival Liverpool to advance to the FA Cup semifinals. Manchester United received goals from Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo in extra time to advance.

The victory over Liverpool was the latest in a good run of results for the Red Devils. In 12 games across all competitions this year, Manchester United have won nine. Five of those victories have come in the Premier League. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Brentford

The Bees are a much better team at home than on the road this season. In 14 matches at Gtech Community Stadium this season, Brentford have four wins, four draws and six losses. By contrast, in 15 road matches, they have just three wins, one draw and 11 losses. They also have scored 24 goals at home versus 17 on the road.

The Bees face a Manchester United club that has been porous defensively. The Red Devils have conceded 16.7 shots per game this season, better than only Luton Town (17.3) and Sheffield United (17.9). For comparison, Brentford have conceded 14.8 shots per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Brentford vs. Manchester United picks

Sutton has broken down Saturday's EPL match from every possible angle and is leaning Over 3.5 goals. He also has a confident best bet, which offers a plus-money payout, and a full breakdown of this match. He's sharing his soccer picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Manchester United vs. Brentford, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Brentford vs. Manchester United have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.