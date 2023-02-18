Manchester United will try to remain a contender in the Premier League title hunt when the Red Devils host Leicester City in Matchweek 24 on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester. Man United sit in third place in the EPL table, with 45 points, six points behind both Manchester City and Arsenal. The club is coming off a 2-2 draw against Barcelona in the first leg of a Europa League matchup. Meanwhile Leicester are in 13th in the table, with 24 points. The Foxes have won three straight matches across all competitions.

Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. ET. The Red Devils are listed as -170 favorites (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Manchester United vs. Leicester odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Foxes are +420 underdogs. A draw is +320, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any Leicester vs. Manchester United picks or EPL predictions, you need to see what renowned SportsLine soccer bettor Jon (Buckets) Eimer has to say.

Now, Eimer has taken a close look at Manchester United vs. Leicester match and has come up with two picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Man U vs. Leicester:

Manchester United vs. Leicester spread: Manchester United -0.5 (-165)

Manchester United vs. Leicester over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Leicester money line: Manchester United -170; Leicester +420; Draw +320

MANU: Marcus Rashford ranks fourth in the league in goals (12)

ranks fourth in the league in goals (12) LEI: James Maddison ranks in the top eight in the EPL in both goals (nine) and assists (five)

Why Manchester United will win

Marcus Rashford is in top form. The 25-year-old forward has scored 14 goals in 16 matches for United in all competitions since returning from the 2022 World Cup. This season he has 22 goals across all competitions, which already is tied for his best goal-scoring season ever (2019-20).

In addition, the Red Devils have one of the best home records in the league. In 11 matches at Old Trafford this season, United have eight wins, two draws and one loss, for 26 points. That's tied for the second best home record in the EPL, behind only Man City.

Why Leicester will win

The Foxes are in good offensive form. The club has scored four goals in each of its last two matches -- a 4-1 victory over Spurs and a 4-2 win over Aston Villa. Both James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho have scored in each of the last two games.

In addition, Leicester face a Man U team that will be missing star midfielder Casemiro. The 30-year-old Brazilian will not be available to the Red Devils while serving the last game of a three-game suspension for a red card he incurred against Crystal Palace. Casemiro's defensive play and game management was key in Man United's draw against Barcelona.

