Manchester United will look to maintain their top-four spot in the Premier League standings when they hit the road to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday at City Ground in Nottinghamshire. After beating Everton, 2-0, on Saturday, United entered the weekend ranked fourth in the EPL table with 56 points. The Red Devils are tied with third-place Newcastle United in points but have a worse goal differential (27 to 7). Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are in serious danger of being relegated. The club is 18th in the Premier League standings with 27 points.

Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester United as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest odds, with Nottingham Forest the +380 underdogs. A draw is priced at +275 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest spread: Man Utd -0.5 (-150), Nottingham +0.5 (+120)

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest money line: Man Utd -140, Nottingham +380, Draw +275

MUN: The Red Devils have scored 44 goals in league play this season

NOF: Brennan Johnson leads team in goals (eight)

Why you should back Manchester United

Manchester United have dominated the head-to-head series against Nottingham Forest. Man United have beaten Nottingham Forest three times across all competitions this season, outscoring Nottingham Forest 8-0. In 11 all-time Premier League meetings, the Red Devils have eight wins, two draws and only one loss.

In addition, Casemiro is expected to be back in the lineup for Manchester United. The 31-year-old holding midfielder missed four games while serving a suspension for his second red card of the season. His return is a big boost for United as the team counts on him to sit in front of the defense, build up play when in possession and thwart other teams' attacks.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest face a Manchester United side that will be without red-hot goal scorer Marcus Rashford. The 25-year-old forward is out indefinitely after suffering a groin injury during a victory over Everton last Saturday. The loss is a significant one for United as Rashford has 20 goals in 28 games across all competitions since the end of the World Cup.

In addition, Nottingham Forest have a promising goal scorer in Brennan Johnson. The 21-year-old forward leads the team with eight goals, after scoring 16 last season. Because of his success, Johnson reportedly has drawn the interest of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool for a possible transfer.

