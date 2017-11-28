Manchester United vs. Watford live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
United is in second in the leg, while Watford is eighth
Manchester United visits Watford in the Premier League on Tuesday, aiming to stay within striking distance of first-place Manchester City.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: Not on TV in U.S.; On BT Sports Live in UK
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
United starts slow and only gets away with a draw. Man. United 1, Watford 1.
