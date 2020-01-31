Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Red Devils are back on the pitch after a busy transfer deadline
Manchester United has only won nine of its first 24 matches in the Premier League but the Red Devils find themselves just six points back of the top four despite a poor run of form. They can potentially close in on the top four this Saturday when Wolverhampton visits for Matchday 25. United is 9-7-8 and in fifth place, while Wolverhampton is 8-10-6 and in seventh place.
Here's everything to know about the game:
Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Old Trafford
- TV channel: NBC and Universo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Manchester United: This feels like a game that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may just need to keep his job, especially having lost three of its last four league matches. This team is really struggling without Marcus Rashford and hasn't scored in its last 194 minutes of action. They are still within striking distance of the top four but appear nowhere near competent enough to finish there with how it has all gone. Maybe new signing Bruno Fernandes can make the difference.
Wolverhampton: Wolves are out of the top six but just barely on goal differential. There has been a dip in form with one win in the last five, and part of the trouble has been just simply finding its scoring touch. In their last seven matches in all competitions, Nuno Espirito Santo's team has only scored multiple goals once. Raul Jimenez is a rising star and a potential United target, and here is a chance for him to score against another big club in a battle to stay in the top six.
Prediction
Wolves steal one on the road with Jimenez grabbing a header winner in the second half. Pick: Wolves 2, Manchester United 1
