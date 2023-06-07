The Mexico men's national team will play their first match at Estadio de Mazatlan when El Tri host Guatemala in an international friendly on Wednesday. The 25,000-capacity stadium is the home of Mazatlan FC of Liga MX. Because it looks like a sea monster coming out of the ground, it was given the nickname The Kraken. Wednesday's match will be the first of two international friendlies for Mexico before the team faces the United States in the semifinals of the Nations League on June 15.

Mexico vs. Guatemala spread: Mexico -1.5 (-150), Guatemala +1.5 (+120)

Mexico vs. Guatemala over/under: 3.5 goals

Mexico vs. Guatemala money line: Mexico -490, Guatemala +1200, Draw +440

MEX: Keeper Guillermo Ochoa leads team in appearances (135).

leads team in appearances (135). GUA: Keeper Ricardo Jerez leads team in appearances (61).

Why you should back Mexico

Eli Tri have dominated the series against Guatemala. In 36 all-time meetings between the two sides, Mexico have 23 wins, nine draws and four losses. In the last five matches, El Tri have three wins and two draws and have outscored the Guatemalans, 9-0.

In addition, Mexico have an experienced keeper in Guillermo Ochoa. The 37-year-old Mexico and World Cup legend has been a mainstay for the national team for almost two decades, making 135 career appearances. He is coming off a season in which he earned Player of the Season honors for Salernitana, helping the club maintain its status in Italy's top division. See who to back here.

Why you should back Guatemala

Los Chapines enter the match on a bit of a roll. Guatemala are unbeaten in their last six competitive matches (excluding non-FIFA friendlies), a stretch that includes four wins and two draws. The team is coming off a convincing 4-0 victory over French Guiana on March 27.

The Guatemalans have a capable keeper in Nicholas Hagen. A 26-year-old who plays professionally in Norway, Hagen has 21 career appearances for Guatemala and has started each of the team's three matches this year. He was credited with the clean sheet in the victory over French Guiana. See who to back here.

