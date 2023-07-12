Despite losing to Qatar in the group stage, Mexico has righted the ship and, after beating Costa Rica in the quarterfinals can advance to the Gold Cup final but there's one catch, Jamaica are standing in their way. Having already drawn a match against the United States, Jamaica have gotten stronger as the tounament continues behind the base of an impressive attack. Ending a run of over a year without a victory, during the Gold Cup, the Reggae Boyz are not the kind of team that Mexico would like to come up against right now. If Mexico sit back, having Demarai Gray and Leon Bailey gives Jamaica the keys to unlock a low block, but if Mexico go forward, they could play into letting Jamaica's pace run free.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, July 12 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, July 12 | : 10 p.m. ET Location : Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Jamaica +450; Draw +255; Mexico -160 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Jamaica: Cory Burke will miss the match due to yellow card accumulation while questions loom around striker Michail Antonio's fitness after he came off in the victory over Guatemala. While Antionio is expected to start the match he may not be able to go 90 minutes, but there are enough attackers to rotate to fill the void if needed. It has been a team attack with Gray leading the way with four goal contributions but everyone up and down the roster has chipped in.

Mexico: Needing to prove that the team that started the Gold Cup is still the side that is competing currently, there is a lot of pressure on El Tri and interim manager Jaime Lozano. Still struggling to figure out who can lead the line for the team, the Gold Cup has answered none of the questions facing Mexican soccer despite the team being only one game from making the final.

Prediction

It'll be a dream day for the Reggae Boyz as Jamaica books their place in the Gold Cup final to try and break the reign of the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Pick: Jamaica 2, Mexico 1