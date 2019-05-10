Mohamed Salah injury: Liverpool star to return for Premier League Championship Sunday vs. Wolves

Liverpool has a chance to win its first league title since 1990 (first in the modern Premier League era), and it will get its most important player back for its final game, when it plays Wolverhampton on Sunday -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free).

Mohamed Salah suffered a concussion in the Liverpool's match against Newcastle and was not in the 18-man squad for the team's improbable comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League semifinal on Tuesday. Here's a look at the injury he suffered last week, which required a stretcher to remove him from the field.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Salah has returned to practice and he is expected to play this weekend. Klopp is hopeful that Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson will also be ready for this weekend, as they were banged up against Barcelona. Roberto Firmino will miss the game due to a muscle strain.

The boss is hopeful @andrewrobertso5, @JHenderson and @MoSalah will be available for our game against @Wolves.



All the latest injury news.

It looked like Salah was having some fun at training, screaming in excitement after hitting a cone out of the top of the goal.

"TWENTY PUSH UPS!" 🤣



Clinical from @MoSalah.

Liverpool trails Manchester City by one point, and it will need some help from Brighton, which hosts Manchester City. Here's a look at all of the Premier League title scenarios heading into Championship Sunday.

Salah is on pace to win his second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot. He has 22 goals this season, two more than Sergio Agüero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mané.