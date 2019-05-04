Mohamed Salah injured: Liverpool star carted off in Premier League match after scary head injury

It's the last thing Liverpool fans wanted to see with their Premier League and Champions League fate hanging in the balance. On Saturday in the Reds' match with Newcastle, superstar attacker Mohamed Salah was carted off in tears in the second half after a collision with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The goalkeeper came out to fight for a ball, and his body made contact with Salah's head, sending the Egyptian star to the ground, with his head also hitting the ground pretty hard.

Players from Newcastle quickly went to check on him, and it just seemed like he had a bit of a knock and maybe wasn't too seriously hurt, but that quickly changed after the medical staff checked him out. He wasn't knocked out, but he seemed close. Salah then grabbed his face and began crying as he was carted off the field.

Here's how it looked:

No official word is out as to what exactly the injury is, but it's safe to say it doesn't look good. Liverpool has two more games left this season, at least, with the Champions League semifinal second leg against Barcelona on Tuesday.

