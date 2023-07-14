Matchday 3 of the Liga MX season continues on Friday when Monterrey hit the road to play Mazatlán at Estadio Mazatlán. Monterrey sit in fifth place in the Liga MX table with four points through two games. The Rayados are coming off a 1-0 victory over Atlas on Sunday, the team's first victory of the young season. Meanwhile, Mazatlán are in 12th place in the standings with two points. The Cañoneros have two draws on the season, including a scoreless draw against Pumas on Sunday.

Kickoff is at 9 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Monterrey as the -128 favorites (risk $128 to win $100) in the latest Monterrey vs. Mazatlán odds, with Mazatlán the +340 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Monterrey vs. Mazatlán spread: Monterrey -0.5 (-135), Mazatlán +0.5 (+105)

Monterrey vs. Mazatlán over/under: 2.5 goals

Monterrey vs. Mazatlán money line: Monterrey -128, Mazatlán +340, Draw +270

MON: The Rayados ranked second in the 2023 Clausura in goals allowed (14)

MAZ: Hugo Gonzalez averages 5.0 saves per game

Why you should back Monterrey

The Rayados have dominated the recent series against Mazatlán. Beginning in the 2017-18 season, these teams have played 14 times, and Monterrey have eight wins and six draws. Monterrey have outscored Mazatlán 22-10 over that time.

In addition, the Rayados have one of the best defenses in the league. In the 2023 Clausura (the season running from January through May), Monterrey allowed just 14 goals in 17 games, which was tied for second in the league, behind only Leon. This season, the team has conceded only one goal through two games. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Mazatlán

The Cañoneros have a solid and experienced keeper in Hugo Gonzalez, who is in his first season with Mazatlán. The 32-year-old Gonzalez, who formerly played for Monterrey, is averaging 5.0 saves per game through the first two matches of the season. He also has made five appearances for the Mexican national team.

In addition, the Cañoneros face a Monterrey team that is still adjusting to new leadership. After last season Fernando Ortiz was hired to replace Victor Manuel Vucetich and bring a more attack-minded style of play to the Rayados. So far Monterrey have failed to see much improvement in their attack, with two goals in two games. See which team to pick here.

