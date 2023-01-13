If not now, when? That's the recurring question around Napoli fans after winning 5-1 in the key match n the chase for the Scudetto against Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Friday. Luciano Spalletti's team dominated the home game against Allegri's team and are now ten points above the Bianconeri, while Inter Milan and AC Milan both play on Saturday to try to keep the pace of the Serie A leaders. It's a historic win against Juventus that put Napoli as the leading candidates to win the title at the end of the season.

A defining moment

Napoli managed to score five goal against Juventus, the same team that arrived to the key game at the Stadio Maradona after winning eight matches in a row without conceding a single goal. The Bianconeri, before this match, had conceded only seven goals so far and then conceded five goals in one game. These numbers tell us a lot about Napoli's form and the importance of their win against Juventus. From a psychological point of view, this can be a defining moment of the season for what it can bring to the home team and to the home fans that are now dreaming of winning their first Scudetto in more than thirty years. In fact, Napoli's last win was in 1990 when Diego Armando Maradona was the star of the team and won the first two ever Napoli Serie A titles in 1987 and in 1990.

Luciano Spalletti could finally count on some key players that were back to their best form against Juventus. In particular, striker Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were basically unstoppable against Bianconeri's team. The Nigerian striker scored two goals and provided one assist to the budding Georgian star, who also provided two assists. An incredible performance of this duo that can now lead the club to the final victory. Both players showed their full potential against the best defense of the league and underlined all the weaknesses of the Bianconeri in one match. If they play like this, there is no chance for the other teams in the league to challenge Napoli this year.