The city of Naples was ready to celebrate the Scudetto 33 years after the last time, but Napoli fans will have to wait few more days to get the party started. Boulaye Dia's equalizer silenced the Diego Armando Maradona stadium after Mathias Olivera opened the score in the second half of the match against Salernitana and deluded the Napoli fans that started to celebrate around the city as the match finished 1-1. A win would have won the league for the home side.

It was supposed to be an afternoon of celebrations after Inter won 3-1 against Lazio at San Siro, and gave to Napoli the opportunity to clinch their third-ever Serie A title, and the first one in 33 years. Napoli fans gathered into the streets and started to prepare for the celebrations in the city center and at the stadium. Napoli were also given the green light to play the game on Sunday after Lazio's clash for "public security reasons", as the game was supposedly scheduled to be played on Saturday. The club wanted to avoid an uncontrolled celebration outside the stadium before the Lazio game, and asked the game to be played on Sunday.

Despite the disappointment of the Napoli fans, their Scudetto party is not in doubt. The Azzurri will clinch their third Serie A title on Thursday if they will win against Udinese away, or even before if Lazio or Juventus will fail to win on Wednesday as they will play against Sassuolo and Lecce.