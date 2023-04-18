Two familiar foes will square off Tuesday when Napoli host AC Milan in the second leg of their 2023 Champions League quarterfinal on Paramount+. AC Milan are 22 points behind Napoli on the Italian Serie A table, but captured a 4-0 victory over them in league play earlier this month and won the reverse fixture 1-0 at home last Wednesday. Now, they'll hope to turn that narrow lead into a berth in the 2023 Champions League semifinals, but they'll have to contend with a Napoli side hungry for revenge that has outscored Champions League opponents 14-3 in home matches this season.

Kickoff from Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Napoli vs. AC Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with AC Milan as the +380 underdogs. A draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Italian Serie A and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a free seven-day trial, so sign up here.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Napoli

Napoli vs. AC Milan date: Tuesday, April 18

Napoli vs. AC Milan time: 3 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. AC Milan live stream: Paramount+ (try free for one week)

UEFA Champions League picks for Napoli vs. AC Milan

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Napoli vs. AC Milan, Sutton is backing the home side to cover the -0.5-goal spread for a -125 payout. AC Milan have already bested Napoli twice in this month, but one could argue that the reverse fixture result came against the run of play, with Napoli posting a 1.3 expected goal average to AC Milan's 1.1 in a 1-0 loss.

Napoli is running away with the Serie A title and the return of Victor Osimhen should help them find the form that made them the best in Italy. Osimhen has four Champions League goals in five matches this season and will be eager to prove himself having missed the first three AC Milan matches of the season.

"Napoli's star striker, Victor Osimhen, has missed the last four games but he's expected to be fully fit ahead of the second-leg clash. Osimhen has recorded 21 goals and four assists in league play, and I think he'll be the difference-maker against AC Milan," Sutton told SportsLine. "Napoli outshot Milan 16-12 (6-2 shots on target) in the first leg, and now they'll have one of the game's best goal scorers on the pitch in front of a raucous home crowd." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can try it free for the first week.