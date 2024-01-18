Napoli and Fiorentina will face off to determine the first finalist of the 2023 Supercoppa Italiana on Thursday when they meet in the semifinals. The winner of the league always faced the winner of the Coppa Italia but starting this season the runners-up of both competitions will also be part of the final four. On Friday, Inter will face Lazio and the final will be played on Monday, January 22. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, Jan. 18 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Jan. 18 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Al-Awwal Park Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: Al-Awwal Park Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli +250; Draw +320; Fiorentina +290

Team news

Napoli: With Victor Osimhen and Zambo Anguissa both unavailable since they are currently playing in the AFCON, coach Walter Mazzarri will likely start with Matteo Politano (who is set to extend his deal at the club) and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia to support striker Giacomo Raspadori. Goalkeeper Alex Meret is still injured and Pierluigi Gollini will be in the starting lineup.

Napoli XI: Gollini; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Cajuste, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia.

Fiorentina: Vincenzo Italiano's team are in a good form and the former Spezia coach usually changes a lot his lineups. Argentinian striker Lucas Beltran, after a difficult start, scored in the last home game against Udinese and he's set to start against Napoli as well.

Fiorentina XI: Terracciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi; Arthur, Mandragora; Ikonè, Bonaventura, Brekalo; Beltran.

Prediction

Napoli, despite winning the last home game against Salernitana, are not in a good moment. Fiorentina will be determined to win their first Supercoppa title since 1996. Pick: Fiorentina 2, Napoli 1.