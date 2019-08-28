Neymar transfer news, rumors: Barca and PSG talking potential Rakitic transfer, Dembele loan

The Neymar transfer saga could finally be nearing its end. PSG reportedly held talks with Barcelona to discuss a potential transfer for the Brazilian superstar on Tuesday and Wednesday he appears as close as ever to rejoining the Spanish club. The hold up now is simply coming to terms on compensation. As those negotiations continued, Sport reported that what is being discussed now is Ousmane Dembele on loan, Ivan Rakitic transferred to PSG and Barca paying $138 million to get Neymar.

According to Le Parisien, PSG was willing to sell Neymar to Barca for $111 million plus Ousmane Dembele and Nelson Semedo, though it appears Barca hasn't gone as far as to offer a transfer of Dembele, only a loan.

The transfer window closes on Sept. 2. PSG takes on Metz on Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET, while Barca faces Osasuna on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET -- you stream both matches via fuboTV (Try for free).

Numerous PSG supporters have already expressed their displeasure with Neymar still being at the club, and a move only seems like a matter of time, though you have to wonder if PSG may just try to hold onto him due to their current injury issues. Kylian Mbappe is out for a month, and Edinson Cavani is still three weeks away from returning, leaving the club thin in attack. Barca has its own injury issues, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Dembele all hurt. Those injuries, one would assume, add to the urgency to getting a deal done for the reigning La Liga champs.

With less than a week to get a deal done, anything could happen. At this point, a deal makes sense for both teams, and we could just be hours away from the blockbuster of the summer.

Stay connected to CBSSports.com for the latest on the Neymar transfer saga.