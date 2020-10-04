The NWSL Fall Series continued on Saturday with two teams from the West pod squaring off. Utah Royals FC hosted Portland Thorns FC as the two clubs met for the final time this competition. Fall Series matches will continue through Oct. 17. You can stream matches on CBS All Access.

Here's what to know from the day's action:

Scoreboard

Utah Royals FC 1, Portland Thorns FC 1: Utah played hosts to Portland and appeared to get off to a promising start when they scored early in the first half during the 9th minute off a blocked shot. Portland regained the tempo and settled into their game getting into good positions while in Utah's final third, but the Royals entered halftime with a 1-0 lead. Portland continued to apply pressure after making some substitutions in the second half and broke through when Christine Sinclair equalized in the 59th minute.

Top plays

Amy Rodriguez opens the scoring

Utah did a good job of applying pressure early, when Lo'eau Lobonta got a shot off on goal that was initially blocked, but the veteran Rodriguez continued her run to the rebound and placed it perfectly.

Christine Sinclair equalizes

Sinclair was involved in a controversial moment when a shot on goal appeared to cross the line but was ruled a save instead. The Canadian international made her presence felt in the second half with a classic tap-in goal for the equalizer.

Notable performances

Let's rate some of the notable performances on the day, with one being the worst and 10 being perfection:

Lindsay Horan, Portland Thorns FC: The Thorns midfielder had herself another strong performance on the pitch. She didn't end up on the scoresheet, but her movement both on and off the ball paved the way for Portland to stay in good offensive positions constantly throughout the match. RATING: 8.5

Britt Eckerstrom, Portland Thorns FC: The Thorns keeper has been in net for the squad since the latter half of the Challenge Cup and has been impressive throughout. Her blocked shot led to an early goal, but her positioning the remainder of the match kept things even. RATING: 8

Tziarra King, Utah Royals FC: The rookie has been impressive for Utah both off and on the pitch, making runs with the ball and challenging on defense during Portland's possession of the ball. The forward didn't end up on the scoresheet, as she was denied by the goal post in the 72nd minute. RATING: 7.5

Amy Rodriguez, Utah Royals FC: The veteran forward has provided Utah with ability and leadership on the pitch during their competitions. Her opening goal was another example of how she has been able to lead and carry the Royals. RATING: 8



What's to come

Fall Series will continue on Sunday when Houston hosts North Carolina. Once the weekend games are in the books, only four matches will remain. Here's what's ahead for the Fall Series.