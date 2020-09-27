The NWSL Fall Series continued Saturday with two teams from the South pod squaring off Houston Dash hosted Orlando Pride, as the two clubs met for the first time this competition. Fall Series matches will continue through Oct. 17. You can stream matches on CBS All Access.

Here's what to know and see from the day's action:

Scoreboard

Houston Dash 3, Orlando Pride 1: The hosts broke through on goal first when Nichelle Prince scored in the 27th minute. Orlando tied it in the first half stoppage time as Marisa Viggiano scored in the 48th minute. The Dash would pull ahead in the second half when a penalty was awarded to Houston after a foul was called on Viggiano in the box. Sophie Schmidt converted the penalty kick in the 55th minute. Shae Groom essentially put the game away when she scored a third goal for Houston in the 72nd minute.

Top plays

Nichelle Prince scores first NWSL goal in 2020

Prince opened the scoring for the home side in the 27th minute, finally getting her first goal in 2020 after a long road back to play.

Viggiano equalizes in stoppage time

The visitors broke through for a goal during this match in the waning minutes of the first half. Viggiano was able to level things for Orlando with this goal on a difficult angle.

Shea Groom gets a third for Houston

Groom was able to put a ball away for Houston after a bit of chaos in the box, giving the Dash a 3-1 lead.

Notable performances

Let's rate some of the notable performances on the day, with one being the worst and 10 being perfection:

Nichelle Prince, Houston Dash: The insertion of Prince in the top line during Houston's Challenge Cup run transformed their offense moving forward despite not getting a goal during the tournament. During this match, Houston continued to retained the better of play in nearly all offensive stats this match, with Prince finally getting her goal in 2020 in the 27th minute. RATING: 8

Sophie Schmidt, Houston Dash: The Canadian international was able to put the Dash ahead after converting a penalty kick in the 55th minute, but it was her work rate in the midfield, assist on the opening goal, and service into the box on the Dash's third goal that gives her a top rating today. RATING: 8.5

A look ahead

Fall Series will see these two teams will play again on Oct. 9. for a final time before Fall Series concludes. Houston will host one more series before then against North Carolina Courage.