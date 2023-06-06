In a shocking turn of events, AC Milan are set to move on from club legend Paolo Maldini, who will leave AC Milan, possibly as soon as Tuesday. Maldini was the head of the technical area of AC Milan since the summer 2019, only one year removed from winning the Scudetto with the club he's getting shown the door. AC Milan part ways also with the current sport director Frederic Massara.

Despite both having a contract until the summer 2024, on Monday the American owner of the Italian club Gerry Cardinale spoke with Maldini and told him about his imminent decision. As Sky Italy reports, it was a decision that came directly from Cardinale himself and left the whole fanbase shocked. Maldini is a legendary icon of the Rossoneri, as captain of the club before and then as a director.

Maldini came back at AC Milan in the summer 2018, when the former club director Leonardo was in charge of the sport area. One year after, Maldini became the head of the technical area and in his first year in charge took the decision to appoint Stefano Pioli as head coach. When the position of Pioli was questioned by the former CEO of the club, Maldini backed the coach and, as it turned out, that was a really good choice. In fact, two years later AC Milan won the Serie A title, ending an eleven year drought.

Last year, after winning the Scudetto, Cardinale acquired the historic Italian club and the situation of Maldini was unclear, with his contract due in the summer 2022. However, the two sides decided to continue together for two more years, but after only one season Cardinale decided to sack both Maldini and Massara.

It's not clear yet who will replace the duo at the club, but it looks likely that the current AC Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani and the head of scouting Geoffrey Moncada will be in charge of the upcoming decisions. As of now, coach Pioli is expected to stay in charge with his current deal expiring in the summer 2025.