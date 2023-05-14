It has been a disappointing first season back at Juventus for Paul Pogba after the French player returned in the summer of 2022 as a free agent from Manchester United. Pogba only played nine games in all competitions this campaign until the game on Sunday against Cremonese, when he made his first start of the season. However, Pogba went off injured and in tears 22 minutes after the match started.

It was a big shock for the crowd at the Allianz Stadium, who were waiting to see Pogba playing in Turin as a starter since the season started. Italian journalist Romeo Agresti reported that the initial diagnosis is about a muscular injury in the left quadriceps that will be evaluated in the upcoming days. It looks like this injury will also mark the end of the season for the player, who is almost certain to miss the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinal against Sevilla on Thursday (streaming live on Paramount+).

After he signed as a free agent for Juventus last summer for his second spell at the Italian club, the midfielder had some big troubles with injuries that led him to miss the first part of the season. Pogba, against the club's wishes, opted to go for a conservative therapy that didn't work out, and later in September the former Manchester United midfielder decided to undergo surgery and missed the 2022 World Cup.

The French star began his youth career at Manchester United but then opted to move to Italy as a free agent to join Juve where he played four years, logging 178 matches and scored 34 goals while also providing 40 assists. He won four consecutive Serie A titles and a pair of Coppa Italia titles in the process. He moved back to Manchester United in the summer of 2016 after the English club paid a then-record transfer fee for his services. In 2022, he came back to Juventus after his deal with Manchester United ended.