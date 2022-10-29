A champion will emerge on Saturday when the Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current face off in the 2022 NWSL Championship match on Paramount+. The Current punched their ticket into the final round after defeating the OL Reign 2-0 in the semifinals, while the Thorns held on to defeat Alex Morgan and the mighty San Diego Wave 2-1. Portland and Kansas City ended in a 1-1 draw when they last played each other in September, and with a championship on the line Saturday's match promises to be a very exciting one. Stream the match now on Paramount+, and get a 30-day free trial with the promo code UEFA22.

Kickoff from Audi Field in Washington D.C. is set for 7:59 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City Current odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Portland as the +100 favorites on the 90-minute money line. Kansas City is listed as the +225 underdog, and a draw is priced at +250. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code UEFA22.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of the NWSL Championship match. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Italian Serie A, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Use promo code UEFA22 to get 30 days free of Paramount+ now through Nov. 17 when you sign up right here.

How to watch Kansas City vs. Portland Thorns

Portland vs. Kansas City date: Saturday, October 29

Portland vs. Kansas City time: 7:59 p.m. ET

Portland vs. Kansas City live stream: Paramount+ (use code UEFA22 for 30 days free)

Italian Serie A picks for Kansas City vs. Portland Thorns

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the NWSL picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 132-102-1 in his soccer picks this year, returning more than $1,700 for $100 bettors,

For Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City, Sutton is picking Portland to win it all for a -170 payout. The expert expects the Thorns' experience in the final round to play a role on Saturday and for their playmakers like league MVP finalist Sophia Smith to set the tone for this pivotal match.

While these teams drew last time they faced each other, Sutton says Portland still had the upper hand and will continue that trend this weekend.

"In that Sept. 18 meeting, the Thorns recorded 28 shots, including 9 on target, and held possession for 58% of the match," Sutton told SportsLine. "In comparison, Kansas City managed just four shots on target and equalized in stoppage time thanks to Hallie Mace's goal. I expect the Thorns to handle business this time around and be crowned champions of the NWSL on Saturday."

How to watch, live stream the NWSL Championship on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NWSL. Visit Paramount+ now to see NWSL, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Use promo code UEFA22 to get 30 days free.