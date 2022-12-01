The World Cup group stage will come to what promises to be a dramatic finale with two places up for grabs in the last 16. Portugal are through Group H and the most likely scenario is that one of Ghana and Uruguay join them as they revive a rivalry from the 2010 World Cup (thanks to Luis Suarez's recent comments). The scenario is similar in Group G, where Brazil are through and Switzerland have a two point lead on Cameroon and Serbia. They face the latter at Stadium 974 in what promises to be a tempestuous clash.

Our staff provided their picks for Friday's games below:

Group H: South Korea vs. Portugal

Date: Thursday, Dec. 1 | Time: 10 a.m. ET | Location: Al Rayyan Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

TV: Fox and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to know: Anything less than a win and South Korea's World Cup is over and their task against the group frontrunners has become all the more difficult with Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae a doubt through injury. Cristiano Ronaldo did not train with the rest of the Portugal squad in the build-up to the game, but with Andre Silva and Rafael Leao among the alternative options, Fernando Santos is hardly short on players who pack a punch.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio South Korea vs. Portugal

Portugal 3-1 Portugal 3-0 Draw

1-1 Draw

1-1 Draw

1-1 Korea Republic 1-0 Portugal 1-0

Group H: Ghana vs. Uruguay

Date: Friday, Dec. 2 | Time: 10 a.m. ET | Location: Al Wakrah Sports Club -- Al Wakrah, Qatar

TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to know: Animosity reigns between these two dating back to 2010 when a Dominic Adiyah header was flashing towards goal, Ghana seemingly bound to become the first African side to reach a World Cup semifinal. On the goal line, striker Luis Suarez stuck a hand up and earned himself a place in footballing villainy that would only heighten as the years went by. Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty and Ghana never forgave Suarez.

In his pre-match press conference, a Ghanaian journalist put it to the now-veteran striker that there are some who believe Suarez to be "the devil himself." Then there is the small matter of the winner being either guaranteed a spot in the last 16. A nice, calm conclusion to Group H then ...



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Ghana vs. Uruguay Ghana 1-0 Uruguay 1-0 Uruguay 2-0 Uruguay 1-0 Uruguay 1-0 Draw

1-1 Uruguay 2-0

Group G: Serbia vs. Switzerland

Date: Friday, Dec. 2 | Time: 2 p.m. ET | Location: Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar

TV: FS1 and Universo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to know: Another game that comes laden with history, on this occasion due to the ethnicity of Granit Xhaka (Albanian descent) and Xherdan Shaqiri (born in what was then Yugoslavia), in the Swiss squad. When these two teams met in the 2018 World Cup those two scored and celebrated with the double eagle, a gesture that Serbia deemed to be provocative.

There are significant football stakes to further inflame matters with a win guaranteeing Switzerland's place in the last 16. Unless Cameroon beat Brazil, even a draw would be enough, while Serbia have to better Cameroon's result if they are to qualify.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Serbia vs. Switzerland Draw

0-0 Switzerland 1-0 Draw

1-1 Switzerland 1-0 Draw

1-1 Serbia 2-1 Draw

1-1

Group G: Cameroon vs. Brazil

Date: Friday, Dec. 2 | Time: 2 p.m. ET | Location: Lusail Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

TV: Fox and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to know: Top spot isn't necessarily in the bag for Brazil but Switzerland have a lot of work to do to overtake them, posing the question as to whether Tite will look to rotate his squad and test out the likes of Dani Alves and Gabriel Jesus. Cameroon are not out of it either but find themselves mired in controversy with Andre Onana having been sent home. Head coach Rigobert Song said the star goalkeeper had asked not to play the second game, a draw with Serbia, whilst Onana himself said he had "put all my efforts and energy into finding solutions to a situation that a footballer often experiences, but there has been no will on the other side."

