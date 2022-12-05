Croatia v Belgium: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
We're reaching the business end of the World Cup group stage with the group stage finally over on Friday and the knockout stage set to begin on Saturday. France, Australia, Portugal, England, Senegal, United States, Netherlands, Argentina, Poland, Morocco, Croatia, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil have booked their passage to the round of 16. For the first time since the 1994 World Cup in the United States, no team managed to claim all nine possible points.

Bracket

world-cup-bracket.jpg
Here are the groups including all groups that have played two matches

Group A

GROUP AMPW-D-LGDPTS
Netherlands
3 2-1-0 +4 7
Senegal
3 2-0-1 +1 6
Ecuador
31-1-1+14
Qatar
30-0-3-60
  • Netherlands: Group Winners.
  • Senegal: Second place.
  • Ecuador: Eliminated.
  • Qatar: Eliminated.

Group B

GROUP BMPW-D-LGDPTS
England
3 2-1-0 +7 7
United States
3 1-2-0 1 5
Iran
31-0-2-33
Wales
30-1-2-51
  • England: Group Winners.
  • United States: Second place.
  • Iran: Eliminated.
  • Wales: Eliminated.

Group C

GROUP CMPW-D-LGDPTS
Argentina
3 2-1-0 +3 6
Poland
3 1-1-1 0 4
Mexico
31-1-1-14
Saudi Arabia
31-0-2-23
  • Argentina: Group Winners.
  • Poland: Second Place.
  • Mexico: Eliminated.
  • Saudi Arabia: Eliminated.

Group D


GROUP DMPW-D-LGDPTS
France
3 2-0-1 +3 6
Australia
3 2-0-1 -1 6
Tunisia
31-1-104
Denmark
30-1-2-21
  • France: Group Winners.
  • Australia: Second place. 
  • Tunisia: Eliminated.
  • Denmark: Eliminated.

Group E


GROUP EMPW-D-LGDPTS
Japan
32-0-1 +1 6
Spain
3 1-1-1 +6 4
Germany
31-1-1+14
Costa Rica
31-0-2-83
  • Japan: Group Winners.
  • Spain: Second place.
  • Germany: Eliminated.
  • Costa Rica: Eliminated.

Group F


GROUP FMPW-D-LGDPTS
Morocco
3 2-1-0 +3 7
Croatia
3 1-2-0 +3 5
Belgium
31-1-1-14
Canada
30-0-3-50
  • Morocco: Group Winners.
  • Croatia: Second place. 
  • Belgium: Eliminated.
  • Canada: Eliminated.

Group G

GROUP GMPW-D-LGDPTS
Brazil
3 2-0-1 +2 6
Switzerland
3 2-0-1 +1 6
Cameroon
31-1-104
Serbia
30-1-2-31
  • Brazil: Group Winners.
  • Switzerland: Second place. 
  • Cameroon: Eliminated.
  • Serbia: Eliminated.

Group H

GROUP HMPW-D-LGDPTS
Portugal
3 2-0-1 +2 6
Korea Republic
3 1-1-1 0 4
Uruguay
31-1-104
Ghana
31-0-2-23
  • Portugal: Group winners.
  • Ghana: Second place on goal difference.
  • Uruguay: Eliminated.
  • Ghana: Eliminated.