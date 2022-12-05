We're reaching the business end of the World Cup group stage with the group stage finally over on Friday and the knockout stage set to begin on Saturday. France, Australia, Portugal, England, Senegal, United States, Netherlands, Argentina, Poland, Morocco, Croatia, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil have booked their passage to the round of 16. For the first time since the 1994 World Cup in the United States, no team managed to claim all nine possible points.
Get Your Daily World Cup Fix. Sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get Your Daily World Cup Fix
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the United States men's national team during the World Cup in Qatar.
Bracket
Here are the groups including all groups that have played two matches
Group A
|GROUP A
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
Netherlands
|3
|2-1-0
|+4
|7
Senegal
|3
|2-0-1
|+1
|6
Ecuador
|3
|1-1-1
|+1
|4
Qatar
|3
|0-0-3
|-6
|0
- Netherlands: Group Winners.
- Senegal: Second place.
- Ecuador: Eliminated.
- Qatar: Eliminated.
Craving more World Cup coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more during the big games in Qatar.
Group B
|GROUP B
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
England
|3
|2-1-0
|+7
|7
United States
|3
|1-2-0
|1
|5
Iran
|3
|1-0-2
|-3
|3
Wales
|3
|0-1-2
|-5
|1
- England: Group Winners.
- United States: Second place.
- Iran: Eliminated.
- Wales: Eliminated.
Group C
|GROUP C
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
Argentina
|3
|2-1-0
|+3
|6
Poland
|3
|1-1-1
|0
|4
Mexico
|3
|1-1-1
|-1
|4
Saudi Arabia
|3
|1-0-2
|-2
|3
- Argentina: Group Winners.
- Poland: Second Place.
- Mexico: Eliminated.
- Saudi Arabia: Eliminated.
Group D
|GROUP D
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
France
|3
|2-0-1
|+3
|6
Australia
|3
|2-0-1
|-1
|6
Tunisia
|3
|1-1-1
|0
|4
Denmark
|3
|0-1-2
|-2
|1
- France: Group Winners.
- Australia: Second place.
- Tunisia: Eliminated.
- Denmark: Eliminated.
Group E
|GROUP E
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
Japan
|3
|2-0-1
|+1
|6
Spain
|3
|1-1-1
|+6
|4
Germany
|3
|1-1-1
|+1
|4
Costa Rica
|3
|1-0-2
|-8
|3
- Japan: Group Winners.
- Spain: Second place.
- Germany: Eliminated.
- Costa Rica: Eliminated.
Group F
|GROUP F
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
Morocco
|3
|2-1-0
|+3
|7
Croatia
|3
|1-2-0
|+3
|5
Belgium
|3
|1-1-1
|-1
|4
Canada
|3
|0-0-3
|-5
|0
- Morocco: Group Winners.
- Croatia: Second place.
- Belgium: Eliminated.
- Canada: Eliminated.
Group G
|GROUP G
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
Brazil
|3
|2-0-1
|+2
|6
Switzerland
|3
|2-0-1
|+1
|6
Cameroon
|3
|1-1-1
|0
|4
Serbia
|3
|0-1-2
|-3
|1
- Brazil: Group Winners.
- Switzerland: Second place.
- Cameroon: Eliminated.
- Serbia: Eliminated.
Group H
|GROUP H
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
Portugal
|3
|2-0-1
|+2
|6
Korea Republic
|3
|1-1-1
|0
|4
Uruguay
|3
|1-1-1
|0
|4
Ghana
|3
|1-0-2
|-2
|3
- Portugal: Group winners.
- Ghana: Second place on goal difference.
- Uruguay: Eliminated.
- Ghana: Eliminated.