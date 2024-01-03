Following West Ham United's 0-0 draw with Brighton on Tuesday, the first half of the Premier League season has come to a close with the conclusion of the festive period. Liverpool end the first half as the current league leaders but Manchester City, Arsenal, and Aston Villa are hot on their tails as Mohamed Salah departs for the Africa Cup of Nations. Between that tournament and the AFC Asian Cup kicking off in January, along with the transfer window, there will be a few hurdles for clubs around the league but most are well prepared to handle those.

Taking a look at preparation for the second half of the season, it's a chance to make predictions for what may happen so let's dive in. From relegation to the eventual champion and everything in between, here are predictions for the second half of the season:

Luton Town avoids the drop

Heading into the season, the Hatters were an excellent story of a club that has achieved rapid promotions. They weren't expected to make any noise in the Premier League once they got there, but as of late Luton's form has picked up in a big way. Currently, one point behind 17-th place Everton due to the Toffee's 10-point dedication due to breaching Financial Fair Play rules, Luton will need to likely pass one of Brentford or Crystal Palace to stay in the Premier League. More dynamic in attack since Elijah Adebayo has taken over leading the line for Carlton Morris, manager Rob Edwards is pushing every button that he can to give Luton Town a fighting chance.

That's all that you can ask for and with Crystal Palace stagnating and Brentford struggling without Bryan Mbeumo. Things could get interesting at the bottom of the league even with Ivan Toney's return around the corner. Even Everton, with the assumption that Sean Dyche will keep them up despite the deduction, will potentially be in the fray for relegation or help drag other teams down to help Luton in the long run. It will be an excellent accomplishment but the Hatters will survive.

Manchester City win the league

This one shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Facing at least their version of an injury crisis with Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland missing from action, City are only getting healthier by the week while still picking up points. Since Pep Guardiola expressed that City would win the league, they've done nothing but back up their manager's words with Phil Foden kicking things up a gear and Julian Alvarez leading the line with excellent control. Liverpool have been on a run for the ages but when it comes to keeping it going, that will be tough without Mohamed Salah during AFCON. It provides City with a chance to go on a run as already having a game in hand, City are five points behind Liverpool in the table -- that's a gap that can be closed in the blink of an eye.

Erik ten Hag finishes season as Man United manager

While this isn't something that should happen due to their horrendous form, it's clear why Manchester United will likely keep ten Hag in charge even after Sir Jim Ratcliffe has purchased 25% of the club. With the January transfer window already open, there isn't a manager who can be appointed to hit the ground running and pull United into a European place quickly enough to make a difference. Patience is key for United right now and the available names arethe likes of Frank Lampard, Steve Cooper, Hansi Flick, Antonio Conte and Graham Potter. Potter could be an interesting name to watch for the summer but a structure would need to be placed behind him to avoid a Chelsea repeat.

It's hard to see how ten Hag starts next season in charge of Manchester United, making this a bit of a lost season but progress behind the scenes is better than no progress at all.

Darwin Nunez catches up to his xG

Watching Darwin Nunez is box office. On video, there is no player who misses easier chances on goal while scoring absolute worldies, and the numbers almost back that up as the only player underperforming their expected goals by more than his -3.66 is Dominic Calvert-Lewin at -3.66. Only 24, the Uruguayan has struggled to slow things down for the Reds but scoring five goals this season, he is beginning to show signs of improvement. Always in good positions, Darwin is someone who will be relied on heavily while Salah is away. Being able to interchange with Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, the Reds will have a fluid attack and a chance to see what life without Salah looks like.

Considering that the Salah bids that came from Saudi Arabia last summer could return, seeing what the attack is like without their talisman will be important but also Nunez's play will determine if Liverpool can stay in the title race. While the Reds will eventual lose out to City in the long run, he will score 10-plus goals during the back half of the season growing excitement for what he can do with confidence next season now that he is fully acclimated to the Premier League.