Premier League table, scores, schedule, highlights as Liverpool regains top spot over Manchester City

The Premier League's 31st matchday concludes on Monday, but Liverpool managed to score a huge win against Tottenham on Sunday to move back into first place over Manchester City. Meanwhile, Chelsea is firmly back in the race for the top four with its much-needed win against Cardiff City, and the Welsh club looked destined for relegation after a rough weekend. Here's what to know and from the matchday, with Arsenal vs. Newcastle closing out the round on Monday.

Schedule and scores

Saturday

Manchester City 2, Fulham 0

Crystal Palace 2, Huddersfield 0

Leicester City 2, Bournemouth 0

Manchester United 2, Watford 1

Burnley 2, Wolverhampton 0

Southampton 1, Brighton 0

Everton 2, West Ham 0

Sunday

Chelsea 2, Cardiff City 1

Liverpool 2, Tottenham 1

Monday

Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m. ET

Lucky Liverpool hangs on

Thanks to an own goal in the last minute of regulation, Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 to move back into first. It was a momentum-building victory that the Reds really needed after having seen their big lead in the league evaporate over the last couple months. The win gives the Reds a two-point lead atop the table, but City has one less game played.

Here's the moment Mohamed Salah managed to send a ball on frame that resulted in an own goal and the dramatic winner:

City has no trouble on the road

Manchester City kicked off the matchday with three points to get back into the top spot until Liverpool won, winning 2-0 after creating 24 shots at Craven Cottage. Against a struggling Fulham team, this never felt like it would be much of a challenge, and it wasn't. Bernardo Silva scored the winner five minutes in before Sergio Aguero doubled the score 27 minutes in. Here's the winner:

Rough weekend for the bottom three

We already know about No. 19 Fulham with that loss to City. The club is 16 points from safety with only 18 points remaining at stake. It's not definite, but it's safe to say there is an extremely high chance this team is relegated. Add to the fact that No. 20 Huddersfield was officially relegated, and we pretty much know what the bottom two will look like come season's end.

No. 18 Cardiff City didn't even play on Saturday, but the Welsh club still lost. That's because Burnley, Southampton and Crystal Palace all won, moving three points further away. Follow that up with the loss to Chelsea, and Cardiff City is in serious trouble.

Manchester United back into the top four

It got tense late, but Manchester United beat a talented Watford team 2-1 at Old Trafford with goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Watford outshot United 20-8 and was a threat for nearly the entire game, but as United has gone under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they held on despite not being the most creative team. That win gets them back into the top four and puts pressure on Arsenal, which plays Monday.

Top four battle

Liverpool moved back into first with its crucial victory, but the title race and top-four race are far from over.

POS Team MP W D L GD PTS 1. Liverpool 32 24 7 1 53 79 2. Man. City 31 25 2 4 60 77 3. Tottenham 31 20 1 10 24 61 4. Man. United 31 18 7 6 19 61 5. Arsenal 30 18 6 6 24 60 6. Chelsea 31 18 6 7 18 60

Relegation battle

Cardiff City's tough loss to Chelsea leaves them in the last drop spot.

Team MP W D L GD PTS 14. Newcastle 31 9 8 14 -9 35 15. Brighton 30 9 6 15 -11 33 16. Southampton 31 8 9 14 -15 33 17. Burnley 32 9 6 17 -22 33 18. Cardiff City 31 8 4 19 -31 28 19. Fulham 32 4 5 23 -43 17 20. Huddersfield* 32 3 5 24 -41 14

*Officially relegated