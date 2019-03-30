Premier League table, scores, schedule, highlights as Manchester City leaps Liverpool for first place
Here's what you need to know about this weekend's Premier League action
The Premier League's 31st matchday is halfway over after some wild early action on Saturday. Manchester City jumped back into first place over Liverpool, the bottom three had a nightmare of a day as we saw our first team cement relegation, and some of those teams fighting for survival picked up massively important points. Here's what to know and see from the action so far:
You can watch the Premier League's biggest matches on fuboTV (Try for free).
Schedule and scores
Saturday
Manchester City 2, Fulham 0
Crystal Palace 2, Huddersfield 0
Leicester City 2, Bournemouth 0
Manchester United 2, Watford 1
Burnley 2, Wolverhampton 0
Southampton 1, Brighton 0
West Ham vs. Everton, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday
Cardiff City vs. Chelsea, 9:05 a.m. ET
Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m. ET (available on fuboTV)
Monday
Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m. ET
City has no trouble on the road
Manchester City kicked off the matchday with three points to get back into the top spot, winning 2-0 after creating 24 shots at Craven Cottage. Against a struggling Fulham team, this never felt like it would be much of a challenge, and it wasn't. Bernardo Silva scored the winner five minutes in before Sergio Aguero doubled the score 27 minutes in. Here's the winner:
Every victory at this point is crucial, but this one now pulls City level on matches played as well. With Liverpool playing on Sunday, City will have one extra game in April against Manchester United, which is a make-up game from mid-March that was moved due to the FA Cup.
Rough day for the bottom three
We already know about No. 19 Fulham with that loss to City. The club is 16 points from safety with only 18 points remaining at stake. It's not definite, but it's safe to say there is an extremely high chance this team is relegated. Add to the fact that No. 20 Huddersfield was officially relegated, and we pretty much know what the bottom two will look like come season's end.
No. 18 Cardiff City didn't even play, but the Welsh club still lost. That's because Burnley, Southampton and Crystal Palace all won, moving three points further away and mounting the pressure on Cardiff ahead of Sunday's match against Chelsea. It's not a must-win match, but a point would be key to keep their hopes of staying in the Premier League alive.
Manchester United back into the top four
It got tense late, but Manchester United beat a talented Watford team 2-1 at Old Trafford with goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Watford outshot United 20-8 and was a threat for nearly the entire game, but as United has gone under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they held on despite not being the most creative team. That win gets them back into the top four and puts pressure on Arsenal, which plays Monday.
Top four battle
City is back in first, third place could slip away from Tottenham and Arsenal and Chelsea need points to boost their chances of a top-four finish.
POS
Team
MP
W
D
L
GD
PTS
1.
Man. City
31
25
2
4
60
77
2.
Liverpool
31
23
7
1
52
76
3.
Tottenham
30
20
1
9
25
61
4.
Man. United
31
18
7
6
19
61
5.
Arsenal
30
18
6
6
24
60
6.
Chelsea
30
17
6
7
17
57
Relegation battle
All that's really left to decide is who finishes in the final relegation spot. If Cardiff City doesn't pick up points in the next seven days, it could be them going back down to the Championship.
Team
MP
W
D
L
GD
PTS
14.
Crystal Palace
31
10
6
15
-3
36
15.
Brighton
30
9
6
15
-11
33
16.
Southampton
31
8
9
14
-15
33
17.
Burnley
32
9
6
17
-22
33
18.
Cardiff City
30
8
4
18
-30
28
19.
Fulham
32
4
5
23
-43
17
20.
Huddersfield*
32
3
5
24
-41
14
*Officially relegated
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barca vs. Espanyol preview
Saturday is derby day for Lionel Messi and company
-
Manchester City vs. Fulham preview
City aims to stay at the top while Fulham looks to stay fight for survival
-
Man. United vs. Watford preview
The Red Devils have their new full-time manager and hope to keep things rolling
-
Harry Kane wants to be an NFL kicker
That transition might not be as easy as Kane is making it sound
-
Solskjaer named Man U's permanent boss
The club legend has turned thing around quickly at Old Trafford
-
ICC lineup features Madrid derby
Here are all the matches for this's summer's International Champions Cup