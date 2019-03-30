Premier League table, scores, schedule, highlights as Manchester City leaps Liverpool for first place

The Premier League's 31st matchday is halfway over after some wild early action on Saturday. Manchester City jumped back into first place over Liverpool, the bottom three had a nightmare of a day as we saw our first team cement relegation, and some of those teams fighting for survival picked up massively important points. Here's what to know and see from the action so far:

Schedule and scores

Saturday

Manchester City 2, Fulham 0

Crystal Palace 2, Huddersfield 0

Leicester City 2, Bournemouth 0

Manchester United 2, Watford 1

Burnley 2, Wolverhampton 0

Southampton 1, Brighton 0

West Ham vs. Everton, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday

Cardiff City vs. Chelsea, 9:05 a.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m. ET (available on fuboTV)

Monday

Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m. ET

City has no trouble on the road

Manchester City kicked off the matchday with three points to get back into the top spot, winning 2-0 after creating 24 shots at Craven Cottage. Against a struggling Fulham team, this never felt like it would be much of a challenge, and it wasn't. Bernardo Silva scored the winner five minutes in before Sergio Aguero doubled the score 27 minutes in. Here's the winner:

Every victory at this point is crucial, but this one now pulls City level on matches played as well. With Liverpool playing on Sunday, City will have one extra game in April against Manchester United, which is a make-up game from mid-March that was moved due to the FA Cup.

Rough day for the bottom three

We already know about No. 19 Fulham with that loss to City. The club is 16 points from safety with only 18 points remaining at stake. It's not definite, but it's safe to say there is an extremely high chance this team is relegated. Add to the fact that No. 20 Huddersfield was officially relegated, and we pretty much know what the bottom two will look like come season's end.

No. 18 Cardiff City didn't even play, but the Welsh club still lost. That's because Burnley, Southampton and Crystal Palace all won, moving three points further away and mounting the pressure on Cardiff ahead of Sunday's match against Chelsea. It's not a must-win match, but a point would be key to keep their hopes of staying in the Premier League alive.

90' FULL-TIME #cpfc 2-0 #htafc: Results today have confirmed that Huddersfield Town will play in the @SkyBetChamp next season.#CRYHUD (AT) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) March 30, 2019

Manchester United back into the top four

It got tense late, but Manchester United beat a talented Watford team 2-1 at Old Trafford with goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Watford outshot United 20-8 and was a threat for nearly the entire game, but as United has gone under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they held on despite not being the most creative team. That win gets them back into the top four and puts pressure on Arsenal, which plays Monday.

Top four battle

City is back in first, third place could slip away from Tottenham and Arsenal and Chelsea need points to boost their chances of a top-four finish.

POS Team MP W D L GD PTS 1. Man. City 31 25 2 4 60 77 2. Liverpool 31 23 7 1 52 76 3. Tottenham 30 20 1 9 25 61 4. Man. United 31 18 7 6 19 61 5. Arsenal 30 18 6 6 24 60 6. Chelsea 30 17 6 7 17 57

Relegation battle

All that's really left to decide is who finishes in the final relegation spot. If Cardiff City doesn't pick up points in the next seven days, it could be them going back down to the Championship.

Team MP W D L GD PTS 14. Crystal Palace 31 10 6 15 -3 36 15. Brighton 30 9 6 15 -11 33 16. Southampton 31 8 9 14 -15 33 17. Burnley 32 9 6 17 -22 33 18. Cardiff City 30 8 4 18 -30 28 19. Fulham 32 4 5 23 -43 17 20. Huddersfield* 32 3 5 24 -41 14

*Officially relegated