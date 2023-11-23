Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco meet in Ligue 1 on Friday in a battle between first and third in the French topflight. Luis Enrique's men now lead the way with unbeaten OGC Nice sandwiched between PSG and this weekend's Monegasque opponents. Les Parisiens have a big couple of games ahead with Monaco in Le Championnat but also Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League after losing 2-1 in Milan before the November internationals. Warren Zaire-Emery is out for the rest of 2023 so the capital club will have to do without their rising star, although Kylian Mbappe bagged a hat-trick last time out in Ligue 1 away at Stade de Reims. Monaco's dropped points against Lille OSC, Havre AC and Nice has seen them fall from top spot while USMNT star Folarin Balogun is also looking to end a four-game scoreless streak in the principality colors -- he did score in Paris last time out with Reims earlier this year.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, Nov. 24 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 24 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

Parc des Princes -- Paris, France TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off! For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months).

Odds: PSG -250; Draw: +380; Monaco +550

Team news

PSG: Warren Zaire-Emery is out injured until the new year after scoring on his senior international debut and then getting injured in doing so. Marco Asensio, Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe, Danilo Pereira and Keylor Navas have also been out of action of late. Marquinhos picked up an issue in South America so is a doubt while Manuel Ugarte and Lee Kang In have also traveled heavily this international period. Achraf Hakimi and Randal Kolo Muani are back from their bans, though, to boost Luis Enrique.

Potential PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Mukiele, Skriniar, L. Hernandez; Ruiz, Vitinha, Soler; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Monaco: Youssouf Fofana is suspended while Mohamed Camara is expected to start over Eliot Matazo and Edan Diop. Mohammed Salisu, Caio Henrique (ACL), Myron Boadu and Eliesse Ben Seghir are all injured while Adi Hutter will be sweating Folarin Balogun, Takumi Minamino and Guillermo Maripan game readiness post-internationals. Balogun was edged out by Wissam Ben Yedder against Le Havre and will seek to end his recent drought here.

Potential Monaco XI: Kohn; Singo, Magassa, Matsima; Vanderson, Camara, Zakaria, Jakobs; Akliouche, Golovin; Ben Yedder.

Prediction

Despite the absentees, PSG should win this one at home although it could be tight and Monaco do have a shot at getting a draw. That said, Nice won in Paris in these exact circumstances earlier this season and the same could happen again given PSG's defensive depth issues. Pick: PSG 2, Monaco 1.