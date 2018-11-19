Pulisic to Chelsea rumors: What to make of Dortmund's comments and the pros and cons of the Premier League

The Christian Pulisic-to-the-Premier League rumors have started once again. According to The Daily Mail in England, the United States men's national team star could be on the move to Chelsea as early as the January transfer window after contract talks stalled with Borussia Dortmund. Here's what to know about the situation:

What's his contract situation like?

According to the English report, Pulisic's contract with the German club expires in 2020, but that Dortmund has decided to cash in on him come season's end. The report also says the Blues may want to complete the deal during the winter transfer window in January because they're bracing for a transfer ban from FIFA for potential recruitment violations.

Is Pulisic or the club commenting?

Pulisic has stayed pretty quiet on his future, aside from saying that he is happy at Dortmund, praising the club for the chances it has given him.

Pulisic spoke to CBS Sports back in May and said "down the road, you never know." Prior to the USMNT's friendly against England at Wembley Stadium, he said "the Premier League is where lots of kids dream of playing so there is no reason why one day I won't play there." Pulisic's squad faces United States against Italy on Tuesday in a friendly and on the weekend for Dortmund against Mainz. Both games can be viewed on fuboTV (try for free).

Meanwhile, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc commented on the speculation of a departure from Germany, telling Kicker that the team will hold on to the American prodigy for the remainder of the season.

We've known these rumors for many years. We're planning to continue with him at least until the end of the season. We will still need Christian significantly.

The fact that he said at least until the end of the season seems to close the door open for a potential move in the winter, but it is hardly saying he even has a small chance of departing the club.

Pros and cons of Premier League move

It's a matter of perspective, but the obvious benefits of a move to the England is increased exposure because the Premier League is a far more popular league. You can argue that Borussia Dortmund is more of a competitive club than Chelsea -- a club that's perennially competing for a domestic title and in the Champions league -- and that there are more benefits in staying put. If he were to leave for Chelsea in January, he would go from Champions League to Europa League, and he would certainly see less time on the field in London.

Since Aug. 3, Dortmund has played 16 matches, and Pulisic has played in 15 of them, starting 11 of them. That amount of time shows how important he is to a team like Dortmund and how crucial he is to their plans.

Time and time again we've seen Chelsea buy young, up-and-coming stars only for them to never really settle in at the club. Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku come to mind, and Pulisic is likely better served staying at Dortmund for now. The German club has a strong track record of producing young talent in Europe and a history of giving young players the chance to impress, which Pulisic has done.

At the moment, moving could do more harm than good for Pulisic. He's in a great spot right now with the Bundesliga leaders, and he's played a big part in their early-season success.