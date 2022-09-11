The Champions League group stage match between Rangers and Napoli, originally set for Tuesday, has been rescheduled to Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET, UEFA announced. The match was moved due to there being limited police resources in Scotland for the events surrounding the mourning of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday afternoon at 96.

As a result of the Queen's death, there is now an official period of national mourning in the country as well as in the 14 other nations she was the sovereign ruler.

The UEFA Youth League game between the two teams will also be postponed. Due to the change in date, away fans won't be allowed at the games, and Rangers fans also won't be able to attend the away leg in Naples.

Britain's National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said it was a unique situation.

"Following the decisions of the Premier League and EFL to cancel this weekend's matches, we will work with football clubs to try and ensure that ... fixtures can take place safely when balanced against the requirement to support national events and deliver day-to-day policing," a NPCC spokesperson said.

Rangers will be looking to bounce back following a 4-0 defeat to Ajax to kick off their Champions League campaign while Napoli can take control of the group with another win. Piotr Zielinski's brace and assist helped pace the side to a 4-1 victory over Liverpool.

