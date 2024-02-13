RB Leipzig hwill ost Real Madrid in the first leg of the 2024 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday on Paramount+. Los Blancos won all six of their matches in the group stage and enter Tuesday's game with four wins and a draw in their last five matches across all competition. Meanwhile, the Red Bulls came in second in Group G and are looking to regain dominance after winning just one of their last five domestic matches. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Red Bull Arena in Leipzig is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid odds list the Spanish side as the +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line, with RB Leipzig as the +195 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid date: Tuesday, Feb. 13

RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

Italian Serie A picks for Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid, Sutton is picking Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -150 payout. The expert notes that both teams are scoring at a high rate right now, which is "a perfect recipe" for the Over to hit.



Real Madrid have scored two or more goals in eight of their last nine matches in all competition, and will be going up against an RB Leipzig side that has conceded 10 goals over their last four games. However, the German side has also scored two or more goals over that same stretch and will be extra motivated to find the back of the net in the first leg.

"RB Leipzig know they'll need a positive result at home against Real Madrid if they want to advance to the next round, which means they'll be pressing for goals," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.