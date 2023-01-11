The Spanish Super Cup continues on Thursday as Real Betis and FC Barcelona face each other in the semifinals. The winner will take on Real Madrid in the final on Sunday, meaning we would get El Clasico if Barca advance. Xavi's side are coming off a crucial away win against Atletico de Madrid (1-0) while the team coached by Manuel Pellegrini won 2-1 away against Rayo Vallecano. The Spanish Super Cup used to only include the La Liga and Copa Del Rey winners but was expanded in 2019 to include the runners-up of both competitions.

As La Liga winners, Real Madrid faced the Copa Del Rey runners-up Valencia on Wednesday, winning in penalty kicks, while La Liga runners-up Barcelona will face the Copa Del Rey winners Real Betis.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Jan. 12 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Jan. 12 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : King Fahd Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: King Fahd Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

ESPN2 | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Real Betis +525; Draw +350; FC Barcelona -205 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

FC Barcelona are the most successful team in the competition having won it 13 times, but Real Madrid won the two past editions and are getting closer to Xavi's team, currently one behind. Valencia have only won the cup once in 1999 while Real Betis have yet to win it. Barcelona's longest streak without winning the Super Cup was eight years from 1997 to 2004.



Ernesto Valverde was the last coach to lead Barça to victory in 2018, and before that Luis Enrique in 2016 and Tito Vilanova in 2013. Pep Guardiola managed Barça to three consecutive Super Cup titles, and Frank Rijkaard was in charge for back-to-back wins previously.



Real Betis are performing well again this season, after winning the Copa del Rey last season. Pellegrini's side are currently fourth in the league, one point ahead of Atletico de Madrid. Betis have a particularly good defense, the third best in the league with 13 goals conceded in 16 matches. Only FC Barcelona (6) and Villarreal (12) have conceded less so far.

Prediction

Xavi's team are expected to be the favorite and expected to win the semifinal on Thursday. However, it shouldn't be an easy one from what we've seen this season. Pick: FC Barcelona 2, Real Betis 1.