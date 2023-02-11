It was an open match from start to finish as Real Madrid secured their fifth Club World Cup title in a 5-3 victory over Al Hilal in Morocco on Saturday. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring only 13 minutes into the game and despite Al Hilal fighting back, Los Blancos would hold them at arms length to see the match to completion.

Despite Madrid's crowded schedule, the Club World Cup couldn't have come at a better time for Carlo Ancelotti's side, allowing them to build up some victories after a disappointing La Liga loss to Mallorca. Real Madrid also got Karim Benzema back from injury and back on the score sheet which will bode well for upcoming matches.

But the defensive issues still reared their heads for Marid in a match that at times was more like a game of basketball than a soccer match. After going down by two goals only 18 minutes into the match, the Saudi Arabian club would score their opener in the 26th minute via a finish from Moussa Marega capping off a perfect counterattack.

Things would open up in a big way in a second half that saw four goals scored with Luciano Vietto collecting a brace, while Vini Jr. and Federico Valverde added to their first half goals. Benzema also scored following an excellent assist from Vini Jr.

The team was able to celebrate goalkeeper Andriy Lunin's 24th birthday in style by lifting the Club World Cup but considering the performance on some of the goals, they'll also hope that Thibaut Courtois is back before Champions League play resumes. All in all, it was a great time for the club to reset in Morocco and win a trophy before returning to a reality where they're eight points behind Barcelona in La Liga. Every upcoming match is a must win for Real Madrid from this point forward.