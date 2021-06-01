Carlo Ancelotti is leaving Everton for a second stint with Real Madrid, as reported by CBS Sports' own Fabrizio Romano.

The decorated Italian has been with Everton since 2019 and has also led Bayern Munich and SSC Napoli since his 2013-15 spell at Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti, now 61, has won the UEFA Champions League three times with two coming during his time as AC Milan boss and the other being Real's fabled Decima, the sides tenth European crown.

Carletto and his Everton team saw a promising start to the 2020-21 season fade before an eventual mid-table finish and a failure to qualify for any form of European competition for next campaign.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has been linked with the Goodison Park post while he is also thought to be a Tottenham Hotspur candidate while Massimiliano Allegri was a Real target before he returned to Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino was also cited. Everton are also reportedly exploring the possibility of former Liverpool, Napoli and Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez as well as current Rangers manager and former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard.

Ancelotti's knowledge of the inner workings of the Spanish giants was likely significant in the decision to bring him back for a second spell with the squad in need of rejuvenation and big changes likely.