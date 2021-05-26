Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is stepping down, CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano reports. The French legend, who won three Champions League titles with the club in his first stint before a solid second stint in which he won La Liga last season and got the club to the UCL semifinals this season, leaves with an incredible record of 174-53-36.

His departure from the club had been rumored for some time, though the former Real player never commented one way or another as to what would happen.

This now means Real Madrid will need to find a new manager, with Italian coaches Antonio Conte and Massimo Allegri expected to be in contention.

