La Liga leaders Real Madrid will face Athletic Club on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu as the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti will be back in action after the international break. The Blancos have an eight-point lead on FC Barcelona, currently second in the table, while the hosts are fourth in the table, competing for a Champions League spot next season. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Mar. 31 | Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Mar. 31 | : 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -200; Draw +340; Athletic Club +500

Team news

Real Madrid: Club star Vinicius Jr. won't be part of the game due to a suspension, while both Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba are out with knee injuries. Eder Militao might make his comeback in the squad, having recovered from the ACL problem that he suffered against Athletic back in August.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Brahim, Rodrygo.

Athletic Club: Yuri Berchiche is injured with a hamstring problem, while Aitor Paredes, Ander Herrera and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta are all in doubt for the game and a final decision will be made in the coming hours.

Potential Athletic Club XI: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Yeray, Lekue; Benat, D Garcia; I Williams, Sancet, Nico Williams; Guruzeta

Prediction

It won't be an easy one for Real Madrid, but Carlo Ancelotti's team are expected to take the win. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Athletic Club 1.