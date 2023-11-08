The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League continues on Wednesday with a Group C match between Real Madrid and Braga on Paramount+. Real Madrid sit atop the Group C table with nine points, while Braga are third with three points. Real Madrid can clinch a spot in the knockout rounds with a victory, which would afford them the luxury of rotating the squad over the final two matchdays. Real Madrid are second in Spanish La Liga, while Braga is fourth in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Real Madrid vs. Braga odds list Real Madrid as -490 favorites (risk $490 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Braga listed as +1100 underdogs. A draw is priced at +600 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Braga

Real Madrid vs. Braga date: Wednesday, Nov. 8

Real Madrid vs. Braga time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Braga vs. Real Madrid

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Real Madrid vs. Braga, Sutton is backing under 3.5 goals for a -115 payout. The 14-time European champions are off to a strong start in 2023-24, with 12 wins, two draws and one loss over their first 15 matches across all competitions. In the Champions League, they defeated Union Berlin 1-0 at home, survived a 3-2 scare against Napoli away and beat Braga 2-1 away two weeks ago.

Now, they'll return home to the Bernabeu, where they haven't given up a goal in their last four matches. Real Madrid's last four matches have finished with three goals or fewer and Sutton is expecting that defensive consistency to hold true once again with Braga coming to Madrid.

"Los Blancos enter Wednesday's match on top of their group after securing three consecutive wins in this competition. Real Madrid managed a 1-0 win over Union Berlin at home on Matchday 1, holding the visitors without a single shot on target. I'll back Real Madrid's defensive discipline to continue at home, which results in Under 3.5 goals," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

