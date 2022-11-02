The final matches of the 2022 UEFA Champions League Group Stages wrap up this week, including a Group F matchup between Real Madrid and Celtic on Wednesday on Paramount+. Madrid sits in first place on the Group F table by just one point and will try to dominate a struggling Celtic team that hasn't won a single Champions League 2022 match. The Spanish side defeated Celtic 3-0 in their first match of the tournament. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the code UEFA22.

Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid is set for 1:45 p.m. ET. The latest Real Madrid vs. Celtic odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Real Madrid as the -450 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Celtic as the +1100 underdogs. A draw is priced at +525, and the over/under for goals is 3.5.

How to watch Celtic vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs. Celtic date: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Real Madrid vs. Celtic time: 1:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Celtic vs. Real Madrid

Before tuning into Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from consummate soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer, widely known as "Buckets," is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 260-249-7 overall on his soccer picks in 2022, including an astounding 43-22-1 on English Premier League predictions for a profit of almost $1,800 for $100 bettors.

For Real Madrid vs. Celtic, Eimer is picking under 3.5 goals to be scored for a -115 payout. The expert notes that Los Blancos shouldn't have a problem overcoming a beaten-down Celtic club that is about to exit tournament play. That said, Madrid have run into their own hiccups recently with superstar Karim Benzema in and out of the lineup with various injuries. With Madrid only sitting one point in first place ahead of RB Leipzig, this team can't afford too many mistakes, even against Celtic.



One star that Eimer does see shining through for Madrid is Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian star leads the team with six goals and two assists and has become an important piece to the puzzle in Benzema's absence. The expert expects his dominance to be on full display Wednesday.



"Alongside Federico Valverde and Rodrygo, these three led by Vini have been monstrous on the counter-attack," Eimer told SportsLine. "Vini knows that in this potential must-win game, a lot of the pressure for results will fall on him."

