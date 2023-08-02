Real Madrid meet Juventus on Wednesday for the final clash of the US pre-season tour for the teams coached by Carlo Ancelotti and Massimiliano Allegri. The Spanish giants won the opening games against AC Milan and Manchester United, but then later lost to FC Barcelona, while Juventus won after penalties against AC Milan in their first unofficial clash of the 2023-24 season. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, August 1 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, August 1 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

Storylines

Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media at Orlando's Camping World Stadium in the build-up to the clash with Juventus. The coach reflected on the final Soccer Champions Tour match: "If we're weighing up what we've done so far, it's been good. We've tried a few things and they all went pretty well. We'll finish the tour tomorrow and we want to do that as well as we possibly can. We have to keep going in this vein and then we'll assess whether to continue with it or make a change." Ancelotti is still waiting to know if the club will sign another striker or not, with the situation of PSG's Kylian Mbappe still not resolved yet.

Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri also spoke before the game and opened up about the possible swap deal that might involve Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic with Chelsea. Allegri said: "Lukaku? I'm happy with the squad I have, but in case of offers we will evaluate them, due to economic and financial needs. In that case I will comply as I have always done before." As per Sky Italy, Juventus and Chelsea are discussing a potential swap deal with the two strikers involved.

Prediction

Real Madrid should win it, considering also they played more games so far in the pre-season and some key players are already performing well, while Juventus are still missing some of the best players in the roster. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Juventus 1.