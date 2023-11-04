Hosting a Barcelona side with only two wins in their last five matches it's an excellent chance for Real Sociedad to establish themselves as true top four contenders in La Liga for the second season running. Boasting one of the best defenses in the league, Sociedad will look to slow down Robert Lewandowski which is easier said than done.

After losing in El Clasico to Real Madrid, Xavi is looking to put the past behind Barcelona as soon as possible but this will be quite a tough environment to pull that off in.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Nov. 4 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Nov. 4 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Reale Arena -- Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain

: Reale Arena -- Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Real Sociedad +230; Draw +230; Barcelona +120

Storylines

Real Sociedad: Flying high in La Liga yet again, this Sociedad squad is beginning to show that they have staying power in the top half of the table. With a balanced attack, four players have more than four league goal contributions led by Mikel Oyarzabal and Takefusa Kubo. Kubo may steal the show, but with so many players contributing, this side will give Barcelona a run for their money, especially without Frenkie de Jong in midfield.

Barcelona: Getting healthier, Xavi will only be without Sergi Roberto and de Jong, but the midfield has lacked its usual dynamism without the Dutch midfielder in the center of the park. Already off the pace of Real Madrid and Girona in the title race, Barcelona can't afford to drop points.

Prediction

The struggles will continue for Barcelona as they labor to a draw against a strong defense. Brias Mendez will be the hero for Sociedad scoring the equalizer. Pick: Real Sociedad 1, Barcelona 1